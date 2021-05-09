Mumbai: NIA takes over the case of uranium seizure

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the probe of uranium seizure case registered by the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) last week. On Thursday, the ATS arrested two persons for allegedly possessing 7.1 kkg of natural uranium worth about Rs 21.30 crore.

As per the NIA spokesperson, in pursuance of order issued by MHA, Government of India, the NIA has re - registered the case under section 24(1) (a) of the Atomic Energy act, 1962 on Sunday. The case was initially registered by the Maharashtra ATS.

On February 14, the Nagpada ATS arrested two persons Jigar Jayesh Pandya, 27 and Abu Tahir Afzal Hussain Choudhary, 31 with uranium suspected substance when they were looking for potential buyers for the highly radioactive substance. The ATS officials then send the samples to Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) for testing.

Last week the BARC officials confirmed the substance to be natural uranium with purity over 90 percent. After their report the ATS registered the offence and arrested the two on Thursday.