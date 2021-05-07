Mumbai: NIA seeks information from Maharashtra ATS on uranium seizure

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday sought detailed information from the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) about the seizure of over seven kilograms of natural uranium worth about Rs 21.30 crore.

Since it is a scheduled offence under the NIA Act and as the case is of sensitive nature, the NIA sought a detailed report from the ATS about the uranium seizure case, said a NIA source. Maharashtra ATS sources said that a copy of the FIR has been given to NIA

Accordingly, the ATS on Friday gave a copy of the FIR to the NIA officials and also provided other necessary information related to the case. However, it is not yet clear whether the NIA is also starting an investigation into the case, the official said.