Mumbai: NHRC expresses concern over conditions of slum dwellers

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has expressed serious concern over the living conditions of slum dwellers in Mumbai. Acting on a complaint in this regard, the commission recently issued notices to the Maharashtra government and the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs seeking their responses.

In its response, the state government, through its Chief Secretary, has said that several efforts have been made and schemes formulated to provide dwelling units to slum dwellers with the state and Central assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (Urban), PMAY (U).

However, shortage of funds has been cited as a constraint. The Centre, on its part, has responded that out of 2.24 lakh housing units in Maharashtra, two lakh were sanctioned for Mumbai alone, out of which 58,225 have been grounded. Vide its communication dated December 3, 2021, the ministry submitted that land and colonisation are state subjects, and the Centre is augmenting the efforts of the state to meet the housing needs.

Meanwhile, the NHRC has sought a response from the Secretary of the ministry to submit a comprehensive report within four weeks. Satish Lokhande, the CEO of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), said that the basic needs of slum dwellers are taken care of by the municipal corporation and the Mumbai slum improvement board of MHADA. He said, “Funds from the housing department, slum improvement board and legislators are utilised for toilets, water, good roads and electricity.

The SRA’s job is to implement housing schemes in these declared slum clusters.” Lokhande said that in just one year his office has given approval to 1.5 lakh houses and a letter of intent has been issued. “Astonishingly, in the last 25 years of SRA’s history only two lakh houses were given. It is a milestone which we have achieved,” he said.

