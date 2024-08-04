Mumbai: NGT Seeks Clarity On Legal Counsels On Reports Of 21,208 Tree Axed In Past 6 Years For Metro & Road Projects | representative pic

In response to news reports of 21,208 trees being axed over the last six years for metro and road projects, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the authorities concerned to file their replies. During the proceedings, it was revealed that both the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) had two separate lawyers each, unbeknownst to the respective departments. Consequently, NGT directed these departments to resolve their internal issue of representation before the tribunal.

Tree felling has significantly contributed to increased pollution in Mumbai. One of the many news reports on the issue highlighted that of the 4,338 trees transplanted across nine wards, only 963 (22%) have survived.

The NGT order noted, “From CPCB, advocate Srinivas Vishven has appeared before us, who submits that he has filed his vakalatnama before the principal bench. But before this bench, vakalatnama has been filed by advocate Rahul Garg to represent the said authority. Similar is the situation with the MCGM; advocate Abhikalp Pratap Singh has appeared before us through video-conferencing while advocate Prakash D Shejal has also appeared before us.”

The NGT has thus asked both the bodies to clarify who will be their counsel in this matter, granting them four weeks to reply. Additionally, a show cause notice has been issued to the Maharashtra Forest Department, through its principal chief conservator of forests and the Collector and District Magistrate of Mumbai city, for failing to appear before the tribunal to explain their stance.

Meanwhile, Aniruddha Kulkarni, the advocate for the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, filed an application seeking additional time to file its reply affidavit. The matter has been adjourned to September 9.