 Mumbai News: Youth’s Body Found In Malad Creek
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Youth’s Body Found In Malad Creek

Mumbai News: Youth’s Body Found In Malad Creek

According to the eyewitnesses, the young man was trying to go into the middle of the water in a state of intoxication, during this his foot slipped and he got swept away in the strong current of the waterfall

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 21, 2023, 09:53 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mumbai: A body was discovered in Malad creek near Rehan International School on Friday. The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Chandan Shah, a resident of Kranti Nagar, who worked in Movers and Packers. 

The police have sent his body for post-mortem at Shatabdi Hospital and will subsequently hand it over to his family. The tragic incident occurred on July 19, in the evening. Shah, along with his friends, went for a walk near a waterfall in Malad East. Upon receiving information about the incident, the Mumbai fire brigade launched a search operation with local police. However, the search operation had to be suspended due to heavy rain and darkness.

According to the eyewitnesses, the young man was trying to go into the middle of the water in a state of intoxication, during this his foot slipped and he got swept away in the strong current of the waterfall. 

Read Also
Mumbai News: 5 Boys Of Age Group 12 To 16 Years Drown In Malad's Marve Creek; 2 Rescued, 3 Missing
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Youth’s Body Found In Malad Creek

Mumbai News: Youth’s Body Found In Malad Creek

FPJ Cyber Secure: Civil Draftsman Duped Of ₹83K In Fake Loan App Fraud

FPJ Cyber Secure: Civil Draftsman Duped Of ₹83K In Fake Loan App Fraud

Mumbai Luxury AC Bus Service Connecting City To Airport: Comfortable, Convenient, And Cost-Effective

Mumbai Luxury AC Bus Service Connecting City To Airport: Comfortable, Convenient, And Cost-Effective

Maharashtra News: Darekar Urges Govt To Take Preventive Steps To Avoid Disasters In Mumbai's...

Maharashtra News: Darekar Urges Govt To Take Preventive Steps To Avoid Disasters In Mumbai's...

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Heavy Downpour Hits Local Train Services On Harbour Line; Waterlogging In...

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Heavy Downpour Hits Local Train Services On Harbour Line; Waterlogging In...