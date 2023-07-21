Mumbai News: Youth’s Body Found In Malad Creek

Representative Image

Mumbai: A body was discovered in Malad creek near Rehan International School on Friday. The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Chandan Shah, a resident of Kranti Nagar, who worked in Movers and Packers.

The police have sent his body for post-mortem at Shatabdi Hospital and will subsequently hand it over to his family. The tragic incident occurred on July 19, in the evening. Shah, along with his friends, went for a walk near a waterfall in Malad East. Upon receiving information about the incident, the Mumbai fire brigade launched a search operation with local police. However, the search operation had to be suspended due to heavy rain and darkness.

According to the eyewitnesses, the young man was trying to go into the middle of the water in a state of intoxication, during this his foot slipped and he got swept away in the strong current of the waterfall.

