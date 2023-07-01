Mumbai News: Youth Saved From Dying By Suicide On Panvel Turbhe Rail Line; Video Surfaces

In a heart-stopping incident, a young individual's life was saved just moments before a tragedy on the Panvel Turbhe rail line. The youth, who had arrived at Pendhar railway crossing to commit a suicide following a heated argument with his wife, found himself teetering on the edge of despair.

However, fate intervened when an alert linesman, recognising the imminent danger, swiftly alerted the local police. Responding with remarkable speed, the authorities managed to reach the scene just in the nick of time.

With a local train approaching the track, the brave rescuers acted decisively to pull the youth to safety, preventing a catastrophic outcome. Their timely intervention averted a potential disaster.

A video of the the youth being brought back to safety is being shared widely on social media.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines | |