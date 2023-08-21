 Mumbai News: Youth Dies After Wall Collapses On Chawl In Kurla
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Youth Dies After Wall Collapses On Chawl In Kurla

Mumbai News: Youth Dies After Wall Collapses On Chawl In Kurla

The injured girl was rushed to the Bhabha hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 10:37 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mumbai: A fatal wall collapse incident at Sumera Bhai building in Subhash Nagar in Kurla West resulted in the tragic death of one girl. The tragic incident occurred at around 8:50pm, when the compound wall of a ground plus two storey building collapsed on an adjacent chawl, injuring an 18-year-old girl, Vaishnavi Prajapati. The injured girl was rushed to the Bhabha hospital, where she was declared brought dead. 

Read Also
Thane News: Balcony Collapse In Chawl Injures Man; 42 Families To Be Evacuated
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai's Inner Wheel Club Donates 2 Baby Diaper Changing Stations To Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital

Mumbai's Inner Wheel Club Donates 2 Baby Diaper Changing Stations To Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital

Mumbai News: 5-Year-Old Defeats Rare Cancer In 6 Months

Mumbai News: 5-Year-Old Defeats Rare Cancer In 6 Months

Mumbai News: Elevator Collapses At Aditya Park Tower On Kalbadevi Road

Mumbai News: Elevator Collapses At Aditya Park Tower On Kalbadevi Road

Maharashtra: Former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan Finally Holds The Reins

Maharashtra: Former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan Finally Holds The Reins

Maharashtra News: EV Power Usage Sees 3-Fold Rise In 10 Months

Maharashtra News: EV Power Usage Sees 3-Fold Rise In 10 Months