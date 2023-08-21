Mumbai News: Youth Dies After Wall Collapses On Chawl In Kurla

Representative Image

Mumbai: A fatal wall collapse incident at Sumera Bhai building in Subhash Nagar in Kurla West resulted in the tragic death of one girl. The tragic incident occurred at around 8:50pm, when the compound wall of a ground plus two storey building collapsed on an adjacent chawl, injuring an 18-year-old girl, Vaishnavi Prajapati. The injured girl was rushed to the Bhabha hospital, where she was declared brought dead.