Mumbai News: X-Ray Technician Held For Groping Teen | Representational Image

Mumbai: An X-ray technician was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl. The accused was identified as Suraj Suresh Shinde. The victim, a resident of Thane West, was undergoing dental surgery at a Mulund-based hospital and was told to get an OPG (orthopantomogram) dental X-ray done at the centre located right next to the hospital. The teen had an appointment at around 11.30am on Thursday.

Girl's parent register complaint at Mulund station

After reaching the centre, the accused asked her to sit on a chair for the procedure. At the same time, he allegedly touched her inappropriately, prompting her to scream. As people rushed inside, the accused fled the scene. Upon coming to know about the incident, the girl's parents went to the Mulund police station and registered a case against Shinde.

According to police sources, he is a resident of Navi Mumbai and works at other X-ray centres apart from the one located near the Mulund hospital. After registering the FIR, the cops began searching for the accused and he was found at his residence in Navi Mumbai.

A case has been registered against him under section 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 8 (sexual assault) and 12 (sexual harassment of a child) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Shinde was presented in court on Friday, which remanded him to police custody till November 13.