Mumbai News: WR Restores 68 Local Train Services Amidst Commuter Criticism Over Infrastructure Upgrades | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Western Railway (WR) in Mumbai on Monday restored its 68 local train services that were cancelled in view of an extensive ongoing infrastructure upgrade, which has significantly impacted the daily commute of thousands of passengers.

The commuters were forced to board overcrowded trains and they have criticised the authorities for failing to provide adequate alternative arrangements.

Read Also Western Railway Announces Special Traffic Block for 6th Line Construction between Khar Road &...

Several cancellations announced

Several suburban local train services were announced as cancelled, causing disruptions to daily commuters. In response to the mounting pressure and discontent, the WR decided to restore some of these cancelled services.

“WR is on its mission to fast-track the work of the sixth line between Khar and Goregaon station over the Mumbai suburban section. We restored 68 trains, which is 248 cancellations against 316. Similarly, on Tuesday, 83 trains will be restored, which is 233 cancellations against 316 as notified,” said an official.

However, reduced train services have led to inevitable overcrowding on the available trains. Commuters have had to endure long waits, sometimes up to an hour, before being able to board a train. The challenging conditions have been described by passengers, such as Santosh Kamble from Bhayandar, who felt his chest and back compressed throughout his journey to Dadar. For Sanjay Shah of Vasai, even leaving two hours in advance from Vasai to reach his office in Andheri wasn’t sufficient on some days. Passengers, like Ketan Malik of Virar and Mohammad Usman of Vasai Road, have expressed their frustration at the authorities' inability to make suitable alternative arrangements. They argue that merely increasing bus services is insufficient to address the extensive disruptions caused by the cancelled train services.

Read Also Mumbai: Popularity Of Vande Bharat Express In Western Railway Increasing Day By Day

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)