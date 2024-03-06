Mumbai News: Women Dupes As 'RBI Official' Cheats Distant Relative For ₹ 96 Lakh, Booked

Pixabay

Mumbai: A woman has been booked for allegedly posing as Reserve Bank of India (RBI) employee and cheating her distant relative, a 67-year-old retiree from Bharatiya Sanchar Nigam Ltd, of Rs96 lakh. The accused was identified as Mridula Surve alias Aarvi Bhosale, who is related to the sexagenarian's son-in-law. Notably, she even tampered with the elderly's passbook to make her con look genuine.

In his complaint lodged at the Kalachowkie police, Govind Rane said the accused proposed that he invest through RBI, offering Rs2 lakh monthly interest.

However, the retiree was initially reluctant to accept the offer as he needed money to cover treatment expenses for one of his disabled children.

Events Leading To Rena Nabbed By Officals

In May 2017, Surve managed to trap the complainant, who transferred his fixed deposits worth Rs22 lakh to the con's account. Till 2023, the accused fleeced Rena on the pretext of different schemes. She even gave fake RBI certificates. A police officer said that Rane finally sensed the fraud and sought his money back. The woman issued five cheques that turned out to be dud.