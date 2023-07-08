Mumbai News: Woman Waste Picker Crushed By A Bulldozer In Govandi; Driver Arrested

Pexels

In a tragic incident near Deonar dumping ground in Govandi, a 32-year-old woman named Shehnaz Khan, who worked as a garbage picker, was fatally run over by a bulldozer on Friday morning.

Victim worked as garbage picker

Shehnaz Khan, employed as a garbage picker from 8 am to 5 pm daily, was involved in the accident while on duty. Her sister, Sameena, received the distressing news from a co-worker who was present at the scene of the incident.

According to the police, Shehnaz was working when a bulldozer, assigned to collect garbage, collided with her, causing fatal injuries. Shehnaz was tragically crushed by the bulldozer, and she was immediately rushed to Rajawadi Hospital for medical assistance by bystanders. Meanwhile, the bulldozer driver, identified as 24-year-old Faizan Sheikh, a resident of Rafiqnagar, Govandi, fled the scene, leaving his vehicle behind.

Shehnaz had succumbed to injuries upon arrival at hospital

Medical professionals at Rajawadi Hospital informed the Khan family that Shehnaz had succumbed to her injuries upon arrival due to the severity of her injuries and extensive blood loss caused by the accident.

Sameena promptly approached Shivaji Nagar police and filed a complaint against Sheikh. The police arrested Sheikh on the same day. The accused has been charged under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as sections 134 (a) (failure to provide medical attention to the injured person) and 134 (b) (failure to report the circumstances of the accident to the police) of the Motor Vehicles Act.