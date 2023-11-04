 Mumbai News: Woman Jumps To Death From Highrise In Lower Parel; Probe On
The police added that she was going through psychological troubles, and was also receiving medical treatment for depression.

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Saturday, November 04, 2023, 02:49 PM IST
Mumbai News: Woman Jumps To Death From Highrise In Lower Parel; Probe On | Representative Photo

Mumbai: A woman in her twenties died by suicide in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai. The deceased was a resident of Lodha Park, located in Lower Parel. According to N.M. Joshi Police, the incident happened on November 1. On the day of the incident, she jumped from her high-rise apartment window to death. 

While she was taken to the hospital, she was declared dead before arrival, police said. 

'Woman Faced Psychological Troubles,' Says Police

The police added that she was going through psychological troubles, and was also receiving medical treatment for depression. The family members she was living with told the cops they didn't suspect any foul play behind her death, hence a case of accidental death has been registered by the police. Further probe is on.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no. | AASRA

