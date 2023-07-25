Mumbai News: Woman Forgets Jewellery Worth ₹3.50 Lakh In Taxi, Cops Find And Return Bag

In a recent incident, a woman named Rupa Zaveri forgot her bag containing gold bangles and earrings worth ₹3.50 lakh in a taxi while travelling to Sikka Nagar.

Realizing her mistake after getting off the taxi, Zaveri promptly reported the incident to the duty officer at Malabar Hill Police Station on Monday at 5.50 pm.

The police activated the cyber team to track down the taxi and its driver responsible for the vehicle at the time of the incident.

CCTV Footage Assists in Taxi Identification

Using CCTV footage, officers from the cyber team, led by officer Sagar Shinde and police sub-inspector Andhale, were able to identify the taxi's license plate number.

With the taxi's number, the police were able to contact the owner of the vehicle, who provided them with the driver's contact information.

Driver Called to the Police Station

The police promptly called the taxi driver to the Malabar Hill Police Station to retrieve the lost bag.

Upon the driver's arrival at the police station, Zaveri's bag was found safely placed on the back seat of the taxi. The police handed over the bag and its valuable contents back to Rupa Zaveri, successfully resolving the incident.

