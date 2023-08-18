 Mumbai News: Woman Feigns AIDS To Protect Herself From Thief
The 52 -year-old woman worked at an electronics store and had been living alone in Gorai for nearly 30 years

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 18, 2023, 11:55 PM IST
Mumbai News: Woman Feigns AIDS to Protect Herself from Thief | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 52-year-old woman from Gorai managed to save her house from being robbed and fend off her attacker by telling a thief that she was suffering from AIDS. The woman, who worked at an electronics store and had been living alone in Gorai for nearly 30 years, was awoken by a noise in her ground-floor flat at 2am on August 14.

She discovered the 25 to 30-year-old masked intruder, claiming to be a drug-addict and stating his intention to steal, he attempted to physically harm her. The woman, however, informed him she had AIDS and even vomited blood. The frightened thief fled the premises following which the woman alerted her neighbours who rushed to her aid. After recovering from the incident, she lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against an unidentified individual under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

