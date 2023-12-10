Mumbai News: Woman Duped Of ₹1.51 Lakh By Fraudsters Posing As MP's Staff

Woman Duped Of ₹1.51 Lakh By Fraudsters Posing As MP's Staff | Representative photo

Mumbai: A Vikhroli-based woman who wanted a letter signed by BJP MP Manoj Kotak was duped by fraudsters to the tune of ₹1.51 lakh.

The victim, a 41-year-old woman, resident of Godrej Hillside Colony in Vikhroli West, wanted to change her address on her Aadhar card.

On December 7, she Googled Kotak’s Mulund office address where she found a contact number of his office. She called up the number, who addressed themselves as Kotak’s office bearers. She told them she wanted a letter signed by Kotak to complete the address change procedure, and they transferred the call to their “senior”.

'AvvalDesk' mobile application

The senior told the victim that the address change process can be done online as well, but she would have to download a mobile application called 'AvvalDesk' on her phone.

She did as she was asked, then they asked her to open her PayTM and enter her credit card credentials. They informed her that the process was left incomplete, so asked her to go to the “to payment” and enter the first five digits of her mobile number. By the time she completed all these, she received a message from her bank saying an amount of ₹96,507 was debited from her bank.

“When I asked them they said it happened by mistake, and they would immediately refund the amount to my bank account. Despite hours, that didn’t happen, and I kept asking them about it. Later I realised I was duped and I went to my bank,” the victim said in her statement to the police.

Upon reaching the bank and checking the statement, she discovered that another ₹54,999 was debited from her account. She registered a complaint with her bank, who asked her to also register a formal complaint with the police, following which she approached the Park Site police.

According to the police, the app the fraudsters made her download is a remote control app to access one’s desktop or android phone.