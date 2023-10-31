Mumbai News: Woman Constable Dies By Suicide, Blames Husband In Note

Varsha Shinde (32) |

A woman constable placed at Trombay police station in Mankhurd died by suicide on Tuesday morning.

A suicide note purportedly written by the deceased, identified as 32-year-old Varsha Shinde, a former kabaddi player, was recovered by the police in which she blamed her husband for forcing her to take the extreme step of ending her life.

Varsha lived in the Maharashtra Nagar area of Trombay, located close to the police station she was working in. In 2019, Varsha was transferred to Trombay police station.

According to the police, they were alerted about the incident by her husband at around 7:15 a.m. when he called up one of Varsha's colleagues, a police constable, saying Varsha had locked up her bedroom and was not responding or opening the door. The officer and her husband forced open the door and found Varsha hanging on the ceiling, using one of her shawls (dupatta).

Her husband, explaining the sequence before finding her body said that they were having some verbal fight, in the presence of their daughter - in the hall room. Later Varsha told her husband she wanted to rest, and proceeded towards the bedroom and locked it from inside. After a couple of hours, her husband started to call her but she did not come out of the room.

Varsha declared dead before arrival at the hospital by doctors

At around 7:30 a.m., the other officers at the police station were alerted about the incident after which Varsha was taken to Shatabdi hospital. She was declared dead before arrival by the doctors.

Police, during an inspection of Varsha's residence, found a suicide letter in her bedroom which was in Marathi language. The letter stated that her husband is responsible for her suicide, and she demanded legal action against him, said a police officer at Trombay police station. During further inquiries, it was known that Varsha had shared some details about her husband with her colleagues - about a dispute with her husband, related to domestic issues.

Three days before the incident, Varsha had celebrated her birthday with her work colleagues and was in her usual self, said police sources.

Varsha Shinde (32) |

Case of accidental death registered

Police are yet to register an FIR against Varsha's husband for abetting suicide, as they said an investigation will be conducted first following which an offence will be reported. As of now, a case of accidental death has been taken.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)