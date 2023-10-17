Mumbai News: Woman Assaulted, Raped By Man She Refused To Marry

Representational image | Pixabay

A 21-year-old woman from Bhandup was allegedly thrashed and raped by a man she refused to marry, said the police on Monday.

The matter surfaced on Sunday evening when the woman approached the Bhandup police. According to her statement to the police, she was friends with the man, a 27-year-old resident of Bhandup as well. Some weeks ago, the man allegedly confessed his love for her and wanted to start a relationship. After a brief period, when the man offered her marriage, she politely refused the same due to personal reasons.

Man assaulted her for refusing to marry

On October 12, the man invited her for a meet-up at the Madras Café in Bhandup West. After they spoke for a while on the same topic about marriage and her refusing once again, the man started slapping her, then pushed her to the ground followed by kicking her repeatedly. She let it slide after he apologised for his actions.

On October 14, he invited her again by going near her apartment in a rickshaw promising that he would not do anything bad. When she refused to meet him, he started threatening her about uploading some videos and pictures of them on social media. He even threatened to send those videos to her family members and relatives. Fearing about the same, the woman gave in and went to meet him.

Raped victim by blackmailing

They sat in the auto, and he took her to Andheri, near Takshila Police station where he forced her into a hotel by threatening her with the same videos. After checking into the hotel, the man forced himself on her, allegedly raped her, said the victim to the cops.

The victim when appeared at the police station had an injury on the right side of the neck. When they inquired about the same, she revealed that when he was dropping her home, on October 14 evening, he attacked her with a pocket knife. “When the auto was on the highway, reaching Vikhroli, he took out a small knife to threaten her, when she resisted, he slit her neck. After registering the FIR, we arrested him from his residence” said a police official.

Police have registered a case against the accused man under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage), 376 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Further probe has been initiated in the matter including the victim’s medical examination and gathering other technical pieces of evidence against the accused, said the police.