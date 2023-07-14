Mumbai News: When It Rains, It Pours For Motorists | representative pic

Mumbai: Rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs on Friday morning after almost a week of subdued rainfall activity. Though showers brought relief from scorching heat, waterlogging and potholes resulted in major traffic snarls in south Mumbai as well as central and western suburbs. Two minor accidents and a glitch in the traffic signal further added to the woes.

The first mishap occurred at Juhu Tara Road opposite the JW Marriot Hotel where a truck rammed into a car. While no casualties were reported, the accident caused a traffic jam over the entire stretch. The second accident took place on the Eastern Freeway when a car skidded and rammed into the roadside. No casualties were reported. Traffic police said the southbound arm of the CST Road was temporarily closed for traffic and motorists were asked to take the Panjarpole junction. However, a huge backlog of traffic was already in place before the diversion was announced.

Traffic snarls near various junctions

Similarly, the Shreyas Talkies junction signal, located at the Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Marg in Ghatkopar West, malfunctioned and didn't turn green for nearly 15 minutes. Finally, it turned green, but for both sides. “It was absolutely chaotic as peak hour traffic on both sides was released at the same time. What was even pathetic was that there were no traffic cops to manage the situation. It was like a war scene,” said Sainath Dastur, a motorist. Another commuter, Girija Shetty, averred that the traffic signal malfunctioning at Shreyas junction has been happening for more than a week. “I have been travelling here every day, the problem is common. Despite the malfunctioning, the traffic is normal on other days as motorists have made a pact among themselves that they will move after the opposite side of the traffic gets cleared. But in peak hours, it gets messy as everyone is rushing. Something should be done about this,” said Shetty.

The congestion on the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) impacted traffic on the Western Express Highway. The effect was seen from Powai's L&T to Unnikrishnan Dwar in Andheri. Immediately after the Andheri subway was shut due to waterlogging, all interlinked routes were congested by vehicles.

There was heavy traffic jam from the Mogra Metro Station to the Airport flyover. Motorists passing through the WEH took more than 50 minutes to cross a stretch that shouldn’t take more than seven minutes.

Near Bandra's Talao, which is close to the SV Road, saw unusual congestion. Motorists reported the waiting time was more than 20 minutes while complaining about the absence of traffic cops.

Further at Vile Parle, near the Irla signal, traffic moved at snail's pace owing to heavy flow of vehicles from the SV Road and the Vile Parle flyover. Similar scene played out at the NC Kelkar Road after waterlogging at Dadar TT.

