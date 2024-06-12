Mumbai News: Western Railway Undertakes Pre-Monsoon Works To Ensure Smooth Travel For Commuters

Western Railway Officials At Vasai Yard | FPJ

Western Railway is committed to provide smooth travel for its commuters, to keep the wheels of trains running and ensure uninterrupted services, especially during the monsoons. Due to the sustained efforts and infrastructure upgradations, the suburban operations have become better in the past few years during the monsoons, and WR ran train services smoothly and normally over Mumbai suburban section with minimum disruptions, despite heavy rainfall.

Western Railway is undertaking several monsoon preparatory works on a mission mode along with proper upkeep & maintenance of the mechanical, signalling, electrical assets & equipment, etc.

In this direction, Niraj Verma, Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Central conducted inspection of Vasai Yard on 12th June, 2024. He was accompanied by Senior Divisional Engineer (Coordination), Senior Divisional Engineer (South), Senior Divisional Signal & Telecom Engineer (South) and other senior railway officials.

According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, to ensure uninterrupted services during the ensuing monsoon, specific areas of concern are being identified and all possible efforts are taken so that the work is completed on time.

The work for improvement to drainage system at Vasai Yard is being undertaken and a Traffic Work Order (TWO) at Point No 215/216/217/219/187 is progressing at a fast pace. After completion of this TWO, there will be better & more efficient reception & dispatch of trains in the Goods yard.

During the course of inspection, Verma inspected and discussed the other undergoing pre-monsoon preparations such as provision of dewatering pumps, cleaning of central and side drains, desilting of culverts, track circuiting of signaling department, etc. Based on the past history of water logging between Vasai – Nalasopara, DRM advised some innovative works such as gated opening in protection wall for one way discharge of rain water, cross drain of HDPE pipe in half moon shape, which will facilitate easy cleaning.

At Vasai Yard, some locations where chocked ballast were observed, it was advised for screening of ballast to improve cross drainage.Western Railway is ensuring continuous monitoring and all efforts are being taken for maintaining disruption free travel to commuters.