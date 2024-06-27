Mumbai News: Western Railway Extends Support To Deceased Employee's Family

Western Railway Heritage Building | Vijay Gohil

In an unfortunate turn of event, an employee of Western Railway lost his life in the line of duty. The deceased Navnath Chintaman Bhoir, worked as an Electrical Fitter under Senior Section Engineer (Power) Dahanu Road.

According to a press release issued by the Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway Vineet Abhishek, on June 20, the gateman at Railway Level Crossing Gate No. 55A, located near Dahanu Road reported hanging cables near LC Gate. On receiving the complaint, Bhoir along with his colleague was deputed to attend the same.

On reaching the site, the staff noticed the cables were in hanging condition in Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) area. Despite adverse weather conditions and heavy rains, the staff went beyond its call of duty and proceeded to attend the fault and restore the power supply. However, during the work, Bhoir got electrocuted and fell down unconscious. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, but could not be saved. On getting information about Bhoir's death, senior Railway officers rushed to the hospital.

Abhishek informed that Western Railway expresses deep sorrow and sympathizes with the grieving family of the deceased. All efforts were made to ensure that the dues are paid to the deceased’s family at the earliest. Within a span of one week, employment offer letter for service in Railways was handed over to Bhoir's wife Vaishali. Besides, compensation and ex-gratia of almost Rs 40 lakh was also handed to her. In addition to this, settlement dues (DCRG, GIS, leave encashment) will also be paid to the immediate kin.