Mumbai News: Western Line Commuters Face Delays Due To Technical Glitch

Mumbai: A technical glitch in a goods train between Vaitarna and Safale stations halted services between Virar and Dahanu on Friday morning, causing delays during rush hour. The Western Railway attributed the disruption to an engine problem, which was resolved by 9:19am. Although primarily affecting the Virar-Dahanu route, delays of up to 15 minutes were observed on other trains passing through the affected section.