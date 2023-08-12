 Mumbai News: Western Line Commuters Face Delays Due To Technical Glitch
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Western Line Commuters Face Delays Due To Technical Glitch

Mumbai News: Western Line Commuters Face Delays Due To Technical Glitch

A technical glitch in a goods train between Vaitarna and Safale stations halted services between Virar and Dahanu on Friday morning, causing delays during rush hour.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, August 12, 2023, 12:07 AM IST
article-image
Western Line | Twitter

Mumbai: A technical glitch in a goods train between Vaitarna and Safale stations halted services between Virar and Dahanu on Friday morning, causing delays during rush hour. The Western Railway attributed the disruption to an engine problem, which was resolved by 9:19am. Although primarily affecting the Virar-Dahanu route, delays of up to 15 minutes were observed on other trains passing through the affected section.

Read Also
Mumbai News: IRCTC Website, App Users Face Inconvenience Due To Technical Glitch, Ticket Booking...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Will Nawab Malik Succumb To Pressure Of Taking Sides?

Mumbai News: Will Nawab Malik Succumb To Pressure Of Taking Sides?

Mumbai News: Western Line Commuters Face Delays Due To Technical Glitch

Mumbai News: Western Line Commuters Face Delays Due To Technical Glitch

Mumbai: Ugandan Man Arrested With Cocaine Worth Over ₹7.85 Crore

Mumbai: Ugandan Man Arrested With Cocaine Worth Over ₹7.85 Crore

Mira-Bhayandar Road Rage: Car Rams Into Bikers, One Dead

Mira-Bhayandar Road Rage: Car Rams Into Bikers, One Dead

Mumbai: Ex-MLA Urges EOW To Intervene In Mehta Couple Case

Mumbai: Ex-MLA Urges EOW To Intervene In Mehta Couple Case