 Mumbai News: Water Tanker Mows Down 7-Year-old Cycling On Jogeshwari Arterial Road
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Water Tanker Mows Down 7-Year-old Cycling On Jogeshwari Arterial Road

Mumbai News: Water Tanker Mows Down 7-Year-old Cycling On Jogeshwari Arterial Road

In a tragic road mishap, a 7-year old boy was fatally knocked down by a water tanker on the busy Arterial Road in Jogeshwari. Boy succumbs to his injuries later.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 06, 2023, 11:34 PM IST
article-image

A 7-year-old cyclist was fatally knocked down on SV Road,  Jogeshwari, by a water tanker recently. The incident happened when the boy, H Rehan, was cycling without supervision on the arterial road that witnesses heavy vehicular traffic. In fact, neighbours had earlier warned him to avoid using the main road.

The driver of the water tanker, Mohanlal Yadav, 46, rushed Rehan to Ruby Hospital in Jogeshwari West. Even as he was battling for his life, Rehan gave his mother Pooja’s mobile number to him. Meanwhile, the police also reached the hospital and informed the mother.

Driver taken into Police custody

As Rehan’s leg had a severe fracture and his condition was serious, doctors at the private hospital suggested that he be taken to Cooper Hospital, where he breathed his last during treatment. Pooja, a single mother with two children, lodged a complaint against the driver, after which the police arrested him under section 304A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code. 

Read Also
Mumbai: Driver acquitted in 10-year-old hit and run case
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Man Held For Attempting To Loot Money From Bar

Mumbai News: Man Held For Attempting To Loot Money From Bar

Thane: Police Arrest Two Running Inter-State Illegal Firearms Gang; Seize 17 Pistols, 31 Magazines,...

Thane: Police Arrest Two Running Inter-State Illegal Firearms Gang; Seize 17 Pistols, 31 Magazines,...

Mumbai News: Shrikant Shinde Discusses Koliwada Redevelopment Issues With BMC Chief

Mumbai News: Shrikant Shinde Discusses Koliwada Redevelopment Issues With BMC Chief

Mumbai News: Man Gets Medical Bail 2 Days After His Death In Custody

Mumbai News: Man Gets Medical Bail 2 Days After His Death In Custody

Mumbai News: Special Postage Stamp Released At Raj Bhavan

Mumbai News: Special Postage Stamp Released At Raj Bhavan