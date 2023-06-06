Mumbai News: Water Tanker Mows Down 7-Year-old Cycling On Jogeshwari Arterial Road

A 7-year-old cyclist was fatally knocked down on SV Road, Jogeshwari, by a water tanker recently. The incident happened when the boy, H Rehan, was cycling without supervision on the arterial road that witnesses heavy vehicular traffic. In fact, neighbours had earlier warned him to avoid using the main road.

The driver of the water tanker, Mohanlal Yadav, 46, rushed Rehan to Ruby Hospital in Jogeshwari West. Even as he was battling for his life, Rehan gave his mother Pooja’s mobile number to him. Meanwhile, the police also reached the hospital and informed the mother.

Driver taken into Police custody

As Rehan’s leg had a severe fracture and his condition was serious, doctors at the private hospital suggested that he be taken to Cooper Hospital, where he breathed his last during treatment. Pooja, a single mother with two children, lodged a complaint against the driver, after which the police arrested him under section 304A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code.