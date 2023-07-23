Mumbai News: Water Stock In 7 Lakes Reaches 50%, But Still Lowest In 2 years

Representative image - Anand Shivre

In the last week of July, the water stock in the seven lakes has reached 50% of their total capacity. However, this represents the lowest water stock compared to the levels of the previous two years, raising concerns about the water supply. To address this situation, the civic authorities have planned a comprehensive review of the rainfall in the next 15 days, which will determine whether an increase in water cut measures is necessary.

During the recent heavy rainfall in the city, the water levels in Tulsi and Vehar lakes, located in Mumbai, have significantly increased. Tulsi lake, despite being the smallest among the lakes and contributing only 18 million litres (ML) of water to the city's daily supply, started overflowing on July 20. To ensure a sufficient water supply for the entire year, the lakes need to maintain a water stock of 14.47 lakh ML by October 1.

At present, the total water stock in the lakes stands at 7.26 lakh ML. Comparatively, last year the lakes had 12.65 lakh ML (87%) and in 2021, 8.35 lakh ML (57%). The current situation is worrisome, as heavy rains have been falling in the city, but the catchment areas of the lakes have not received significant rainfall. A thorough review of the rainfall data will be undertaken over the next 15 days to determine whether additional water cuts need to be implemented, according to a civic official.

However, P. Velrasu, the additional municipal commissioner (projects), has stated that there are currently no plans to increase water cuts. The existing 10% water cut will continue to be maintained.

Due to the delay in rainfall and depleting water stock, the BMC took the decision to impose a 10% water cut from July 1. As per civic sources, the current water stock in the lakes will be sufficient for the next five months only.

Figures for water stock in million litres:

Figures for current useful content of lakes in in million litres and percentage:

