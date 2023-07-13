 Mumbai News: Wadala RTO launches Helpline Number for Complaints Against Errant Auto, Taxi Drivers
The Wadala RTO has jurisdiction over vehicles registered under the number MH-03, between Kurla and Mulund.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, July 13, 2023, 11:41 PM IST
Mumbai: Over 36,000 challans issued in a month to auto, taxi drivers for refusing passengers

Mumbai: The Wadala Regional Transport Office (RTO) has launched a WhatsApp helpline number for complaints against errant auto and taxi drivers. The number is 9152240303, and people can WhatsApp their grievance stating the vehicle number, location and time along with a picture.

Apart from WhatsApp, people can also register their grievances through email mh03autotaxicomplaint@gmail.com. The Wadala RTO has jurisdiction over vehicles registered under the number MH-03, between Kurla and Mulund. The helpline was launched on July 10 and so far, the RTO has received 8 complaints. The complaints pertained to refusal to ply and wrongly parked vehicles.

Templates stuck on autos & taxis

RTO officials said they are pasting the templates regarding this helpline on both autos and taxis. They are also set to create a bank of locations from where a high volume of complaints is received. Other complaints which officers expect to receive are of drivers who refuse to go by the meter, those who rig their meters and those who carry more passengers than permissible on a fare-share basis.

The RTO has assured that necessary action will be taken after a thorough investigation of all complaints received through the helpline.

