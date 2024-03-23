Mumbai News: Wadala Police Arrest Two Chain-Snatchers

Mumbai: A team of police officers from Wadala has managed to arrest two individuals who allegedly snatched a gold chain from a 15-year-old girl’s neck. In just two days, police traced the suspects by following their movement through closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and informants.

The incident happened on March 19, when the complainant, Disha Thakur, who was going towards her college from her house in the Shivshankar Nagar in Wadala (East). According to her, she was walking when two unknown men walked towards her. One of them pulled her gold chain. Disha, a Class 11 student, had her exam that day, but she approached the police and registered a complaint.

“She came to us, but we told her to come back after giving her exam. Meanwhile, we started probing the case,” said PSI Prashant Ranaware, the investigation officer in the case. He continued, “She came back after her exam, and we took her to the spot (Skywalk near Barkat Ali Naka in Wadala [East]). By then, our technical team had located several CCTV cameras in the nearby spot to locate the incident.”

In one of the cameras, police spotted a man running towards Himmat Nagar. His location was recorded at places such ad Anand Nagar, Puja Junction, Shivshankar Nagar, Bhole Mitra Mandal, VIT College and finally at Himmat Nagar. “He was spotted entering Himmat Nagar but there were no CCTVs ahead, then his picture was sent to all police groups and informants when one informed his movement at Sangam Nagar. Our team went there and we started the search operation,” added Ranaware.

Accused confesses to snatching gold chain

After hours of searching, Ganga Gupta (20), a mason by profession, was spotted and arrested. He was taken into custody and during the interrogation, he confessed to the crime, and also provided the location of his partner, Jawarlal Gupta (26), a carpenter by profession.

Police officials informed that both the Guptas had recently moved from North India to Mumbai for work purposes, but given their low paying jobs, they wanted easy money hence decided to commit the said crime. Ranaware added that both the accused were remanded to police custody to recover the stolen property – gold chain worth Rs30,000, but the process is still on. “Today was their last day of PC, now they will be moved to judicial custody. We are still trying to recover the stolen property,” added an official.