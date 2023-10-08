Mumbai News: Vile Parle Institute Files Case Over Defamatory Instagram Content

Representative Image: Pixabay

A technical inquiry is set to commence in the case involving a prestigious management institute, as confirmed by a police officer. The Vile Parle-based management institute has filed a complaint against an unidentified individual, accusing them of selling obscene materials and defamation. The case has been registered under sections 292 (pertaining to the sale of obscene materials), 500 (relating to defamation) of the IPC Act, and section 67 of the Information Technology Act at Juhu police station on October 5.

The institute's Deputy Registrar filed the case on its behalf. According to the complainant, an unidentified individual created two Instagram pages named 'mba_memes' and 'aamaadmiparty_mba.' On these pages, the accused posted memes that featured a female Director of the institute and female students, accompanied by highly objectionable and derogatory text and images. Additionally, a video was shared on these pages, edited to include the Institute's email, in which three individuals made derogatory remarks about the institute's Director and female students. Furthermore, these pages contained other offensive content.

These posts were consistently uploaded on these two Instagram pages from March 25th, 2023, until October 5th, 2023. As soon as the institute became aware of these activities, they promptly filed a case in response.

