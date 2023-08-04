 Mumbai News: VECV Gets ₹500 Crore Order To Supply 550 Intercity Buses
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 04, 2023, 12:57 AM IST
VECV Intercity Bus | Image: VECV (Representative)

Mumbai: The Karnataka-based travel company, Vijayanand Travels, has made a significant announcement by placing the largest order in India for 550 Intercity buses from VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), a joint venture of Volvo and Eicher.

The order, valued at approximately ₹500 crore, includes 500 units of Eicher Intercity 13.5m AC and non-AC sleeper coaches, along with 50 Volvo 9600 luxury sleeper coaches.

Vijayanand Travels plans to expand its operations

The company aims to expand its operations to become a pan-India operator, with the buses expected to be delivered within 12-18 months. Currently operating in six states, including Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, and Goa, Vijayanand Travels is looking to establish a stronger presence in terms of fleet size, geographical reach, and intercity connectivity.

