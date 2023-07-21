 Mumbai News: Upcoming Jumbo Block for Maintenance to Temporarily Alter Suburban Train Services on WR; Check Details
Check details of the routes to be affected here

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, July 21, 2023, 08:01 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Upcoming Jumbo Block for Maintenance to Temporarily Alter Suburban Train Services on WR; Check Details | Representational Image

Mumbai: To carry out maintenance work on tracks, signaling, and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of three and a half hours will be taken on UP and DOWN slow lines from 12.30 midnight to 4 am during the intervening night of July 22/23 July 2023 between Vasai Road and Virar stations.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all Slow lines suburban trains will be operated on fast lines between Vasai Road and Virar stations.

Some suburban trains will remain canceled during the block. Detailed information regarding this will be available with the concerned Station Masters.

Therefore, there will be no block in daytime BLOCK in over the Western Railway suburban section on Sunday, 23rd July 2023.

article-image
