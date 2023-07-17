 Mumbai News: Unidentified Body Discovered Near Powai Lake; Police Launch Investigation
The authorities took custody of the body and have initiated the necessary procedures for a postmortem examination.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 17, 2023, 03:38 PM IST
Mumbai: The police on Monday found an unidentified body near Powai Lake. Preliminary information provided by the police indicates that the deceased is believed to be approximately 36 years old. The authorities took custody of the body and have initiated the necessary procedures for a postmortem examination. This incident has sparked a rigorous investigation as law enforcement agencies work diligently to unravel the mystery surrounding the unidentified deceased.

More details are awaited

