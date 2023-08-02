Mumbai News: ‘Uneven Roads As Dangerous As Potholes,' Says Congress' Ravi Raja

Ravi Raja |

Mumbai: A senior opposition leader on Tuesday criticised the BMC for allegedly doing a shoddy job of fixing potholes in the city, leaving road surfaces uneven.

Congress leader Ravi Raja said uneven roads are as dangerous as potholes.

“Mumbai Municipal Corporation has used asphalt concrete in places to fill potholes. but due to its non-levelling, the roads have become uneven, which is causing great inconvenience to the passengers while travelling on the road, accidents have increased and back pain has increased BMC at least make the road level,” Raja tweeted.

He also tweeted photos of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Hindamata flyovers in Parel.

BMC says it has formed special squad for fixing potholes

The BMC has claimed that it has filled around 6,000 potholes in Mumbai since April 1. Last Sunday, Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha visited Andheri and nearby areas to review the BMC’s work. The next day he visited the office of Additional Municipal Commissioner, P Velrasu, and discussed the potholes issue. Thereafter, the civic body announced that it has formed a special squad to fix bad patches and potholes on war footing in the next few days. Officials have been asked to inspect potholes in the morning and fix them at night to avoid traffic congestion, it said.

Craters to be patched up

The craters will be patched up using mastic rapid hardening concrete. The civic authorities have appointed an assistant commissioner as a nodal officer to carry out the pothole fixing work. Ward-wise special teams will be formed to visit potholed roads. While a sub-engineer of the ward will monitor the remedial works, the executive and road engineers will submit action-taken reports.