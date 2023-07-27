Mumbai News: Uddhav Thackeray Lashes At PM Modi, Praises Ajit Pawar

Uddhav Thackeray (L) and Ajit Pawar (R) | File pic

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray praised DCM and NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Wednesday for his ability and efficiency in a YouTube podcast interview given to party spokesperson Sanjay Raut. he also targeted PM Modi over several issues including for not taking elections in Kashmir.

"Ajit Pawar was with us for two and a half years. During this period, he served as the deputy chief minister and also had the finance portfolio. Ajit Pawar is a man who works in a proper framework. He managed the administration and also the finance portfolio well. I met him after he became the deputy chief minister in this government to see if he can do anything (good work), amid all this fraud (by the BJP). Anyways, elections can also be held anytime now," Uddhav Thackeray said in the course of the interview.

Uddhav slams BJP Government

He also launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led government at the centre, criticising their handling of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir after the removal of Article 370 of the constitution which gave the former state special status.

"Target killing is still happening there. Kashmiri Pandits cannot return to the Valley. No one can buy land there. Elections are not happening. Kashmir has been divided into pieces. Leh-Ladakh separated. Jammu was separated, then why don't you hold elections now?" Thackeray asked.

Uniform Civil Code

On the topic of the Uniform Civil Code, Thackeray promised that Shiv Sena would engage in discussions, emphasising the need for equal law enforcement for all citizens and accusing the BJP of only trying to score political points.

"From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, show it by banning cow slaughter. Bring peace to Manipur and show it. You can't do anything there and if you mean Uniform Civil Law only for someone's marriage, then it is a different part," he said.

On the Election Commission's decision to give the Shiv Sena party name and symbol to rival Eknath Shinde, Mr Thackeray stated, "This name is powerfully given by my grandfather. If someone rises like this and starts becoming Shiv Sena chief, people will hit him with shoes."

Attacking the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Thackeray said that the alliance is now reduced to only "three parties" - the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax, and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

