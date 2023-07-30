Mumbai News: Two Stray Dogs Attack 52 People Outside Ambernath Railway Station

Representative Image

In a shocking incident, two stray dogs bit as many as 52 people outside the Ambernath West railway station at a vegetable market area on Thursday night. As the injured undergo treatment at Late Dr BG Chhaya Memorial Hospital, the incident has highlighted the need to sterilise stray dogs.

"On Thursday evening, two stray dogs attacked as many as 52 people outside the Ambernath West railway station, Circus Ground, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vegetable Market and the Police Petrol Pump area," said one of the injured. "Rickshaw drivers, hawkers and those who come to the station area were bitten by these dogs. Due to this, there was an uproar among the citizens."

Number of dog bites left hospital staff confused

A doctor from Late Dr BG Chhaya hospital noted, "A lot of injured people with complaints of dog bites had come to the hospital, leaving the staff confused. Around 35 injured people were rushed to the hospital for treatment on Thursday night and 17 injured persons on Saturday morning."

Upon learning of the incident, the Ambernath Municipal Council sent a team to trap both the dogs. "One of the dogs has been sent to Mulund for treatment," an official from the Ambernath Municipal Council said.

