Mumbai News: Two POCSO Cases In Central Suburbs Of City

Representational image |

Mumbai Police registered two cases under the Protection of Children under Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in the central suburbs of the city on December 16.

Neighbour allegedly rapes 5-year-old girl

In the first case, registered at the Bhandup police station, a 30-year-old neighbour allegedly raped a 5-year-old girl. According to the police, the absconding accused had entered the victim’s house on the afternoon of December 15. While the other neighbour noticed the accused entering the house, it didn’t come across as unusual to them as he was a frequent visitor and many knew him in the good light.

The matter came to light when the victim’s mother returned home after work and found her little girl in a state of shock. After convincing her to open up, the girl confessed to the horrific incident. The accused, whom the victim called “dada” (meaning brother), entered the house and started touching her inappropriately, and kissing her, the police said. Then he undressed her, and raped her, a police official added.

When the mother reported the incident to the police, the accused managed to escape. A manhunt has been launched to arrest the accused, the official added. Charges of rape and sexual assault of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act have been added to the FIR.

14-year-old girl allegedly stalked by 39-year-old man

In the second incident, registered at the Parksite police station, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly stalked by a 39-year-old man, for a physical relationship. According to the police, the man, a neighbour to the victim, got her a smartphone and a SIM card in August. The victim’s mother at first thought it was a friendly, no-harm gesture but on December 16, when she went through the phone, she found several obscene and inappropriate messages from the accused along with videos. The victim’s mother alleged that the accused, Ramesh Kamble, stalked her and had bad intentions towards her daughter.

Police have arrested Kamble under the sections of stalking, sexual assault and sexual harassment of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act.