Mumbai News: Two More Suspects Emerge In Cosmetic Smuggling Racket

Officials claim that one of the suspects is the main beneficiary and financier of the clandestine smuggling of cosmetics for undue gains.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 11:15 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |

Days after the Central Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Jawaharlal Nehru Custom House (JNCH), Nhava Sheva, unearthed a smuggling racket, investigations have revealed the involvement of two more suspects allegedly connected with the syndicate responsible for diverting goods meant for re-export to the domestic market and replacing them with other goods. Officials claim that one of the suspects is the main beneficiary and financier of the clandestine smuggling of cosmetics for undue gains.

On July 4, three individuals were arrested by Customs officials in connection to the case and allegedly attempting to smuggle cosmetics valued at Rs2.1 crore. One of the arrested individuals, a resident of Ghatkopar, claimed in his statement that a friend from his village, currently residing in the UAE, arranged the cosmetics on credit for 90 days. The same friend had reportedly arranged cosmetics three times before this consignment, suggesting that he is the main beneficiary and financier of the illegal operation. Another individual believed to have played a key role in the smuggling is currently on the run.

