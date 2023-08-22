Mumbai News: Two More Patients Die Of Suspected Lepto; Tally At 3 | Representative Photo

Mumbai: Two more suspected leptospirosis deaths have been recorded in the past 10 days, taking the count of such fatalities to three. Similarly, 661 cases were tallied between June 1 and August 13. Meanwhile, senior health officials said that the death audit committee will review the health history of patients to confirm whether they died of leptospirosis.

Both the patients died while undergoing treatment at the King Edward Memorial Hospital, Parel. As per the medicine department of the hospital, the 21-year-old man succumbed on August 10 while the 59-year-old man died on August 18. The duo was leptospirosis positive and admitted to the intensive care unit in very critical condition, said a doctor.

Both the deceased had comorbidities

The 21-year-old deceased was transferred from a private hospital in Mulund on BiPap support. He had complaints of fever with chills and breathlessness for four days. The patient was immediately put on ventilator support. “We had given four cycles of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (cpr) to him and started on vasopressors (given to patients with low blood pressure). Moreover, antibiotics with dual vasopressor support was started and CPR was given again but he couldn't survive,” said a doctor.

Another patient, who was a 59-year-old resident of Sion Koliwada, had a history of ischemic heart disease and chronic alcoholism. He came with fever, headache, myalgia and breathlessness. “He was tested malaria positive outside, but further evaluation found him to be leptospirosis positive along with acute kidney injury and other cardiac problem. We started anti-malaria drugs after putting him on ventilation support,” said the doctor. The man died after developing sepsis.

“Both the deceased had comorbidities and were admitted to hospital in critical condition. However, one patient already had malaria and was later diagnosed with leptospirosis. So the death audit committee will need to review (the fatal cause) before concluding that they died due to leptospirosis,” said a health official.

