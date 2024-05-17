Mumbai News: Two More Held In ₹ 25 Lakh Cafe Mysore Robbery Case

Cafe Mysore | FPJ

Sion police have held two more suspects in connection with the Cafe Mysore robbery case, taking the total arrests to eight. Officials on Thursday identified the newly detained as Ajit and Waghela, and refused to provide further details.

The police have so far taken into custody eight individuals, including an active duty and a retired constable, allegedly involved in robbing Rs 25 lakh from Naresh Nayak, 44, the owner of Cafe Mysore.

The accused are: Babasaheb Bhagwat (50), resident of Kurla (West); Dinkar Salvi (60), resident of Nehru Nagar in Kurla (East); Sagar Redekar (42) from Parel; Vasant Naik (52) from Sion; Shyam Gaikwad (50), hailing from Nagpada; Niraj Khandagale (34) from Govandi, in addition to Ajit and Waghela.

As per police statements, Vasant Naik, the former manager of Cafe Mysore, allegedly masterminded the robbery after his dismissal from the establishment. He engaged Redekar to assist in the execution of the plan. Redekar then involved real estate agent Gaikwad, followed by Salvi, a retired police officer with a background in the Motor Vehicles Department. Salvi recruited Bhagwat, an active-duty constable working in the Motor Vehicles Department and currently serving as a driver for a senior police official, to participate in the criminal endeavour. Salvi persuaded Bhagwat to use a police vehicle for the operation.

In a brazen daylight robbery, six individuals claiming affiliation with the Mumbai Police Crime Branch forcefully entered the residence of the local hotelier on Monday, absconding with Rs25 lakh in cash. A senior inspector from the Sion Police Station said: “The perpetrators aimed to acquire a larger sum but managed only Rs25 lakh.”