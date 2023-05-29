Mumbai News: Two Kurla men arrested for smuggling drugs

Representative Image

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai have arrested two Kurla residents, including a woman, for allegedly smuggling ganja in the city from Odisha. The NCB had received information about the duo and arrested them inside the train. The substance weighing 20.5kg concealed in plastic packets was also seized.

"We were on their trail for the past many months, and they were aware that authorities were keeping a tab on their movements and hence they would deal in less quantity of smuggling, said an official.

The NCB team learnt that the suspects have picked up a consignment from Odisha and are travelling in a train towards Mumbai. “As soon as the train reached Pune on Saturday, our team along with the railway police and sniffer dogs managed to arrest them inside two separate compartments,” said the official. He said an Odisha-based supplier has been identified and efforts are on to trace him.

The duo run their own syndicate wherein they take orders from various drug traffickers and deliver them the consignment as per their requirements.