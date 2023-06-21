Mumbai News: Two Held For Demanding ‘Hafta’ From Tea Vendor

Representative Image |

The Ghatkopar police on Monday arrested two men for allegedly extorting money from a small business owner who was setting up a 'Tea Van' outside Vidyavihar railway station. The complainant, Ashok Mahadev Kamble, 37, a social worker and a resident of Ghatkopar, set up a tea van business after receiving funds from the government.

Intimidation and threat

On June 3, a man walked near the van with a mobile phone and handed it over to Kamble's brother, Siddharth. The caller identified himself as Yogesh Mourya, and started abusing Siddharth for opening the van in "his area" and threatened him. Later, Kamble too received the from Mourya who repeated the same threats to the former.

Accused demanded Rs 500 everyday

Kambale was threatened to pay him "hafta" of Rs 500 every day to conduct the business. Kamble told police that Mourya confidently boasted about influential approach.

Another extortionist threatened to kill both brothers

Later, another extortionist Nilesh Kamble threatened to kill both the brothers if they don’t “clear the area”. Kamble approached the police and both Mourya and Nilesh were arrested under the charges of extortion, giving death threats, and criminal intimidation.