Mumbai News: Two Brothers Stab Man Over Fight On Bursting Crackers

Representational image |

Mumbai: Two brothers were arrested allegedly stabbing a 22-year-old man and trying to assault his friends over a fight on bursting of firecrackers during Diwali celebrations in Govandi. The duo was identified as Nilesh Bhalerao and Nikhil. The former is a history-sheeter who was arrested by the Kopar Khairane police earlier this year for attempt to murder and criminal intimidation. He was currently out on bail.

According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday night when the victim, Ganesh Chithalwad, was bursting crackers with a friend. The duo accused, who were sitting nearby, started shouting at Chithalwad, saying the crackers were too close to them. The petty fight soon escalated and Nilesh handed over a pocket knife to his brother, commanding him to “kill” Ganesh as he was being “oversmart”.

The history-sheeter then grabbed the victim’s arms and ordered his brother to stab the latter. Nikhil attacked Chithalwad on his chest and close to his neck multiple times. Three of the victim's ran to the scene in an attempt to save Chithalwad, but Nikhil then charged towards them. In the meantime, the neighbours started screaming for help and called the cops when the duo fled.

Based on the statements given by the victim's friends, the police registered a case and arrested the brother from their residence. They have been booked under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intent) of the Indian Penal Code. Currently, Chithalwad is undergoing treatment at Shatabdi Hospital.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)