Mumbai News: Two Brothers Defraud 60 Women Of ₹2.4 Crore

Malvani police have registered a case against two brothers for allegedly cheating 60 women out of Rs2.4 crore by offering them cheap houses. The accused, Avinash Devram Bhanji and Pramod Devram Bhanji, are currently wanted by the police. The police are also investigating whether they have committed other similar crimes.

According to the police, local women in the Malad Madh area established a women’s group that organised various programmes over several years. Eight years ago, Sadhna Bhandare, a member of the organisation, was introduced to the Bhanji brothers through an acquaintance. The brothers presented a scheme for affordable housing, promising cheap houses to all the women in the organisation. They showed the women a location in Madh, Shivajinagar, Gate 3 in Malad, and persuaded them to apply for houses in their scheme.

Sixty women applied for houses, each paying Rs 4 lakh, totalling Rs 2.4 crore. However, the brothers failed to build the promised houses within the stipulated time and did not return the money. They allegedly used bogus documents to defraud the women.

When the fraud came to light, the women lodged a complaint with the Malvani police. After verifying the complaint, the police registered a case against Avinash and Pramod Bhanji under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) on June 21.

The complaint has been taken seriously by senior officials, who have instructed the Malvani police to take action against the accused brothers. As both of them escaped before the case was registered, the police have launched a special operation to arrest them.

Chimaji Adhaw, senior inspector, Malvani police station, said, “The accused are living in the same area and are taking on small instructional jobs. Initially, they handed over houses to two or three women to gain the trust of others. However, they later failed to fulfil their assurances. Most of the women are from poor backgrounds, doing daily wage and maid work. We will serve notice to the accused and take action as per the law.”