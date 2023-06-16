Mumbai News: Two arrested for trying to fly on fake passports | Representative pic

Mumbai: The immigration officials at the international airport on Wednesday arrested two people for attempting to travel on fake documents. The duo had received passports on submission of forged documents and had misrepresented their ages in order to work in Gulf countries. According to the police, a passenger SS Shaikh of Murshidabad, West Bengal, had arrived at the immigration counter and furnished his passport, visa documents of Qatar, boarding pass and flight ticket for the examination. The officials found a difference in the age mentioned in the passport and his physical appearance. During the inquiry, Shaikh revealed that he wanted to visit the Gulf country for work last year, but since his age was less than 21 years, he submitted forged documents.

Both offenders from West Bengal

On the same day, Noorsalam Sekh, also from Murshidabad, West Bengal arrived at the immigration counter to board a flight for Oman. After finding his physical appearance different from the age mentioned in the passport, the officials questioned him. He revealed that in order to visit Oman for work, he had secured a passport by submitting forged documents mentioning his wrong age. The immigration officials then reported both the passenger to the Sahar police after which two separate cases were registered under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant section of the Passports Act.

