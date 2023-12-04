Mumbai News: Tuition Teacher Held For Molesting Minor Student In Sion

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly sexually molested by her tuition teacher. According to the police, the victim, a resident of Sion, used to go to the accused, who took private classes in the Sion Koliwada area.

Starting on November 1, the accused tried to get close to her, which turned into him touching her inappropriately. With growing discomfort, she stopped going to her classes and stayed at home. The police said that she gave "health reasons" to her parents for not going to the tuition, and kept dodging it until one day she finally opened up to her parents.

She narrated the entire incident to her parents, which allegedly occurred between November 1 to 14. The accused is identified as Susheel Bharat Rai, a resident of Pratiksha Nagar in the Sion Koliwada area. He ran his Chartered Accountant (CA) classes where he tutored students for their Common Proficiency Test (CPT), which is an entry-level examination for admission to the CA course.

The victim, after finishing her class 10, was preparing for her CA entrance exam.

On Saturday, the victim along with her parents approached the Antop Hill police, subsequently, an FIR was registered.

Based on the allegations, the accused was arrested by the police on Saturday evening, for the charges of molestation and sexual assault of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO). Rai is currently remanded to judicial custody till December 18.