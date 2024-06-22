Mumbai News: Truck Overturns After Road Caves In Borivali's Charkop Amid Rainfall; Visuals Surface |

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a road in the western suburb of Borivali caved in on Saturday amid incessant rains in the city. The incident which took place in Charkop caused a truck to overturn, causing huge traffic jam in the area.

Visuals of the incident have surfaced on the internet showing a crane being used to lift the truck and move it out of the caved road portion. Locals can be seen gathered at the site, with autorickshaws running continuously on the road despite the chaos. However, there are no confirmed reports on any casualties in the incident.

About Cracks On Atal Setu

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) clarified on Friday that minor cracks were found on the approach road connecting Atal Setu in Ulwe, not on the bridge itself but on a service road. MMRDA emphasized that these cracks are not due to structural defects and do not pose any threat to the bridge’s integrity. The agency dismissed the circulating news as 'rumours' and urged citizens not to believe them.

According to MMRDA, these minor cracks were identified in three places on Ramp No. 5, from Ulwe towards Mumbai, during an inspection by the Operation and Maintenance Team on Thursday. Immediate repair work has begun, conducted by Strabag, the contractor for Package 4 of the Atal Setu project. The repairs are expected to be completed within 24 hours without disrupting traffic.

Repair work on the approach road of Atal Setu is in progress and will be completed within 24 hours.



The cracks on the approach road are minor and located along the edge of the road



The repairing of the approach road from Ulwe towards Mumbai direction is being done without… pic.twitter.com/24qJHiHf7Z — MMRDA (@MMRDAOfficial) June 21, 2024

The official statement from MMRDA highlighted, "There is no crack in the main part of Atal Setu Bridge. Rumours are being spread in various media. Please don't believe them. Minor cracks have been found on the approach road connecting Atal Setu, not the main bridge. These are not due to structural defects and pose no threat to the bridge."

There have been rumours circulating about cracks on the MTHL bridge. We want to clarify that these cracks are not on the bridge itself but on the approach road connecting MTHL from Ulwe towards Mumbai.#RebootingMumbai #ReshapingMMR @DrSanMukherjee pic.twitter.com/Nc62bwrjzU — MMRDA (@MMRDAOfficial) June 21, 2024

On social media, MMRDA reiterated, "Rumours about cracks on the MTHL bridge are false. The cracks are on the approach road from Ulwe towards Mumbai."

Nana Patole Levels Corruption Allegations

Earlier, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole inspected the cracks on the Mumbai-Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) and attributed them to corruption. Patole stated, "This road was inaugurated by PM Modi recently. Cracks about a foot deep in a half-kilometre stretch indicate government corruption. They don't care about the public."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewari-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, India's longest sea bridge, on January 12, 2024. Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were also present. Atal Setu enhances connectivity to Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport, reducing travel time to Pune, Goa, and South India. The bridge, with a total cost of over Rs 17,840 crore, spans 21.8 kilometers, with about 16.5 km over the sea and 5.5 km on land.