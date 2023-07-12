Mumbai News: Tree Collapses, A Death Trap This Monsoon

Several incidents of tree collapse have raised an alarm in the city. The tree-falling incidents are turning out to be a death trap in this monsoon, as four people have already lost their life. The BMC is pointing out private premises that have not trimmed the trees. However, the furious activists and ex-corporators have blamed the civic authorities for their negligence to take action on time.

The city has witnessed four fatal incidents of tree collapse in the past three weeks. The huge trees that have collapsed from the private premises have collapsed on the road killing four pedestrians and injuring three. In a recent incident, a huge branch of a jamun tree fell on a senior citizen who died while being taken to hospital. While the other two including a three years old boy were injured in the incident. The activists have expressed anger and have demanded to take proper action on the responsible societies and officials.

Ravi Raja, former opposition leader of the BMC and senior Congress politician said, “Why didn't the civic body take necessary steps on time? The BMC should conduct a survey and trim the dead branches immediately. Also, stringent action should be taken on the one who is responsible for these deaths.”

D Stalin, an environmental activist said, “The roadside trees are standing in a flower pot-like condition, with less soil around it. Despite the ward officials instructing the contractors to leave adequate space, they do not follow it. This is a complete failure on part of the BMC. To prevent blame from coming on them they are chopping and pruning the trees because of which no weight is left making it more dangerous. Due to concretisation water doesn’t reach the roots which results in making it weak. Besides, there is also no space left in the city to plant new trees.”

Jitendra Pardeshi, the garden superintendent said, “We have trimmed more than one lakh trees after the survey. Issued more than 9,000 notices to the owner/occupier of private premises to carry out trimming/removal of dangerous trees. Also, deployed a dedicated team at the ward level for any disaster situation that arises due to dangerous/fallen trees or branches. Further survey is being routinely done to avoid any untoward incidents.”

Important numbers:

Report based on 2017 census

Trees in BMC jurisdiction: 29.75 lakh

Premises of pvt institutions: 15.63 lakh

On Govt premises, establishments: 11. 25 lakh

Roadsides: 1.85 lakh

Garden Dept surveyed 1.15 lakh large trees this year

Notices sent: 9,000 since May to July 11

Tree collapse incidents this monsoon: 4 killed and 3 injured