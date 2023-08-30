 Mumbai News: Toys Without BIS Mark Seized
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 08:58 PM IST
Mumbai News: Toys Without BIS Mark Seized

Mumbai: Acting on information regarding the violation of Toys (Requirement of Compulsory Registration) Quality Control Order 2020, a team of officials from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Mumbai, raided JAVP Enterprises LLP, at Mittal Estate in Palghar and seized electric toys which were not BIS certified.

A huge amount of such electric toys were found during the raid. The violation of section 17(1)(a) of the BIS Act 2016 is punishable with imprisonment up to two years or a fine of a minimum of Rs 2,00,000 or both as per BIS Act 2016. Action is being initiated to file a case in the court of law for the alleged offence.



