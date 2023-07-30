Mumbai News: Tour Operator Ordered To Refund Customer For Unfair Trade Practice

Representative Image

A district consumer commission giving relief to a Kurla resident has directed a travel agency and its agent to refund the money with interest it had taken from the tourist by encouraging her to go for a tour and then neither making it work out nor refunding the money nor working out an alternative plan despite promising the same. The tourist had consistently asked the tour operator and its agent about the looming Covid fear before booking a tour package to Himachal Pradesh. The tour operator and agent and had consistently conformed to the tourist that she will be able to tour Himachal Pradesh when she conveyed her apprehension to them due to Covid

The order dated July 28 was passed by Ravindra Nagre, president and S V Kalal, member of District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Additional Suburb. It was passed on a complaint by Kurla resident Neha Karande against Gurugram based M/s Holiday Triangle Travel Pvt. Ltd. and its agent Sorabh Aggarwal based out of Delhi.

Karande had booked a 10 day tour for Himachal Pradesh for herself and her senior citizen parents with Holiday through Aggarwal after getting to know of it online. The tour was to start from March 20, 2020 and she paid a total of ₹60,000 for it. As per plan, she had to reach Delhi to further move to Himachal. After booking the tour, Karande asked both Holiday and Aggarwal if the tour was possible as Covid was looming and there were apprehensions of restrictions being introduced. Both assured her that she will be able to travel.

Karande reached Delhi as per plan with her parents but was told that she will not be able to proceed to Himachal due to Covid. She was instead told that she can either travel to Uttarakhand by paying extra or can reschedule her trip. For both, though a choice was given, she will have to shell out extra money. For Uttarakhand she will have to pay ₹28,000. For rescheduling the trip that will have to be done between September 2020 to March 2021, she will have to pay ₹30,000.

Karande agreed to pay ₹8,000 that time and said that she will reschedule the trip. When she approached the tour operator and agent in mid-January to complete the trip, she was told that the time period to renew ended in December 2020. Karande was neither given the trip nor the refund of the money charged. She then filed a consumer complaint. Both the tour operator and agent did not appear before the commission and an order to move ex-parte was passed.

The commission observed that the complainant had checked again and again with the tour operator about the trip and despite assurance and encouragement they failed to deter or complete the trip or refund the money, which was an unfair trade practice. The commission further stated that the complainant had spent a total of ₹92,063 including airfare and extra money she was asked to pay. It directed that ₹92,063 be refunded with nine percent interest from March 2020. It further directed that ₹55,000 be paid towards mental agony and litigation cost within 30 days else it would attract interest of six percent per annum.