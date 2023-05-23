 Mumbai News: Today, Sewri to be bridged with Nhava
The last of the missing link, spanning 180metre, will be launched and attached to the bridge.

Ateeq ShaikhUpdated: Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 11:43 PM IST
Mumbai: A bus packed with hardworking engineers of Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), connecting Sewri in the island city with Nhava in Navi Mumbai, would be the first lot to travel on the deck once two ends of the sea bridge are attached today. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will flag off the bus. The bus will travel for a short distance as a symbolic measure of the deck's completion. The last of the missing link, spanning 180metre, will be launched and attached to the bridge.

Important features:

MISSING LINK: 180metres

BRIDGE LENGTH: 16.5km

APPROACH ROADS: 5.5km

TOTAL PROJECT LENGTH:22 km

PROJECT COST: Rs17,843 crore

FIRST ORTHOTROPIC STEEL DECK LAUNCHED: January 4, 2022

CUMULATIVE WEIGHT OF OSDs: 83,000tonne

