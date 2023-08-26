 Mumbai News: Tired Caring For Bed-ridden Wife, Senior Citizen Tries To Kill Her
The woman's request to give her sweets and water for second time infuriated the accused

Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, August 26, 2023, 10:43 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: A 79-year-old man has been booked for attempting to murder his bed-ridden wife. The accused was identified as Vishnukant Balur, a Kandivali resident. Quoting the septuagenarian, the Samata Nagar police said that he tried to kill his wife as he was exhausted from constantly caring for his 76-year-old wife, Shakuntla, while he himself is a diabetic patient for four decades. The couple's son works in the USA. 

On the morning of August 25, when the maid arrived at their house, she discovered the woman lying in a pool of blood, while Vishnukant was calmly sitting on a chair. The maid alerted the neighbours who questioned him. Narrating the turn of events which led to the crime, the elderly man said that it was around 2am when Shakuntla asked him for sweets, which he gave. Moments later, she repeated the request which infuriated the man, prompting him to assault her with a knife. 

A case has been filed against him under section 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code.

article-image

