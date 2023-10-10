Mumbai News: Ticket Checker Slapping Incident Escalates To Whodunnit | FPJ

Mumbai: A railway passenger and a ticket checker on the Western Railway network have lodged cross-complaints with the Bandra Government Railway Police (GRP) after an argument between the two escalated and turned violent on October 9.

The incident occurred when the ticket checker, Minal Jadhav, who is also a sports person, was heading home after her duty hours. She boarded the women’s first-class compartment of a Goregaon-bound slow local train with her colleague Varsha Bhosale at about 5.20pm from Lower Parel.

Verbal abuse and physical aggression

A passenger, later identified as S Shankar, 30, entered the same compartment and sat across Jadhav in Dadar. Bhosale alighted at Matunga railway station at around 5.27pm. Subsequently, Shankar occupied the vacant window seat, sparking an argument that quickly escalated into a physical fight. Both women have alleged that the other launched the assault first.

According to Jadhav, she attempted to explain the situation to Shankar, but it led to verbal abuse and physical aggression. Jadhav claimed that Shankar grabbed her collar, slapped her, and even bit her right wrist. She promptly informed the control room and an on-duty government railway police official attended to the situation at Khar Road station.

Shankar has alleged that Jadhav also assaulted her and snatched her purse. However, railway officials assert that Shankar herself threw her purse at Bandra station and CCTV footage reportedly shows someone picking it up from the platform. The police are currently searching for the missing purse.

Upon arriving at Khar railway station, a female police officer intervened, taking both parties to the police station for questioning.

The Bandra GRP has registered a case against both Jadhav and Shankar under sections 323 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertain to voluntarily causing hurt and intentional insult, respectively. This has resulted in a cross-case scenario, and further investigations are underway.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)