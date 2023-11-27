Mumbai News: Ticket Checker Assaulted By Girl Passenger & Goons At Borivali Station; No Case Filed Yet |

Mumbai: The NCM India Council for Men Affairs, an equal-rights-for-everyone group, posted the following on X (formerly Twitter), on Sunday. “Rahul Sharma, who is working as a TC with Western Railway and is, at present, posted at Borivali Station, Mumbai, dared to stop a girl who was travelling without a ticket. In return, the girl and her goons did this to Rahul (with photo of visibly injured TC). The GRP on the spot was not able to take any action against the girl. If Railways cannot protect its own officers, then how will it protect the common commuter?”

Rahul Sharma who is working as a TC with Western Railway and at present is posted at Borivali Station, Mumbai dared to stop a Girl who was travelling without ticket. In return the Girl and her Goons did this to Rahul. GRP present there not able to… pic.twitter.com/vO0wtNpQCR — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) November 26, 2023

No Complaint Filed In The Matter

When the FPJ contacted Borivali Railway Police Station, Senior Police Inspector Anil Kadam confirmed the occurrence of such an incident but said that neither party had filed a formal complaint or FIR. The police have questioned the basis for providing information if no complaint is registered. However, sources confirmed that a TC and a girl allegedly assaulted each other but finally reached a compromise.