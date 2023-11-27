 Mumbai News: Ticket Checker Assaulted By Girl Passenger & Goons At Borivali Station; No Case Filed Yet
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Ticket Checker Assaulted By Girl Passenger & Goons At Borivali Station; No Case Filed Yet

Mumbai News: Ticket Checker Assaulted By Girl Passenger & Goons At Borivali Station; No Case Filed Yet

The police have questioned the basis for providing information if no complaint is registered. However, sources confirmed that a TC and a girl allegedly assaulted each other but finally reached a compromise.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 27, 2023, 10:42 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Ticket Checker Assaulted By Girl Passenger & Goons At Borivali Station; No Case Filed Yet |

Mumbai: The NCM India Council for Men Affairs, an equal-rights-for-everyone group, posted the following on X (formerly Twitter), on Sunday. “Rahul Sharma, who is working as a TC with Western Railway and is, at present, posted at Borivali Station, Mumbai, dared to stop a girl who was travelling without a ticket. In return, the girl and her goons did this to Rahul (with photo of visibly injured TC). The GRP on the spot was not able to take any action against the girl. If Railways cannot protect its own officers, then how will it protect the common commuter?”

No Complaint Filed In The Matter

When the FPJ contacted Borivali Railway Police Station, Senior Police Inspector Anil Kadam confirmed the occurrence of such an incident but said that neither party had filed a formal complaint or FIR. The police have questioned the basis for providing information if no complaint is registered. However, sources confirmed that a TC and a girl allegedly assaulted each other but finally reached a compromise.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Canadian National Booked At Airport For Visa Tampering

Mumbai News: Canadian National Booked At Airport For Visa Tampering

Mumbai News: Ticket Checker Assaulted By Girl Passenger & Goons At Borivali Station; No Case Filed...

Mumbai News: Ticket Checker Assaulted By Girl Passenger & Goons At Borivali Station; No Case Filed...

Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out At Building In Agripada; None Injured

Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out At Building In Agripada; None Injured

Mumbai Air Pollution: IMD Predicts Light Showers; Overall AQI Remains Satisfactory At 60

Mumbai Air Pollution: IMD Predicts Light Showers; Overall AQI Remains Satisfactory At 60

Mumbai: 46-Year-Old Mulund Woman Faces Sexual Harassment By Moneylender Despite Repayment; Accused...

Mumbai: 46-Year-Old Mulund Woman Faces Sexual Harassment By Moneylender Despite Repayment; Accused...